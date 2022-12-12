 Skip to main content
Former Richland Co. teacher already facing battery charges involving students now charged for child porn

  • Updated
Kyle Shipman
By Chris Essex

RICHLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Illinois teacher already facing battery charges was arrested for child porn.

News 10 has learned Kyle Shipman, 30, was arrested Friday after the Richland County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation.

You may remember Shipman is already facing three counts of Aggravated Battery involving students. The victims told police that multiple incidents happened in the classroom in front of other students. For his part, Shipman denied the accusations.

Learn more about that investigation here.

Shipman was arrested again on Friday evening.

Police in Richland County obtained a search warrant for his home. Details about the child porn accusations are limited, but police said there are no known connections between this investigation and his previous arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.

