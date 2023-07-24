Former pastor charged with killing 8-year-old girl who was walking to Bible camp nearly 50 years ago

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Vigo, northwestern Clay, southern Parke and southwestern Putnam Counties through 130 AM EDT... At 1252 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles south of Rockville, or 14 miles northeast of Terre Haute, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Brazil around 105 AM EDT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH