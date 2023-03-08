Former NBA star Shawn Kemp released without charges after being detained in connection with a drive-by shooting incident

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to end early this weekend on the East Fork
White, but persist on the lower White into early next week and lower
Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional precipitation
over the weekend is not expected to be enough to impact river levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue falling and remain below
flood stage.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to end early this weekend on the East Fork
White, but persist on the lower White into early next week and lower
Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional precipitation
over the weekend is not expected to be enough to impact river levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Friday the stage was 20.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Friday was 21.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Monday afternoon and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Montezuma through Mount Carmel.

.Minor flooding is ongoing across western and southern Indiana.

Flooding is expected to end early this weekend on the East Fork
White, but persist on the lower White into early next week and lower
Wabash through the middle of next week. Additional precipitation
over the weekend is not expected to be enough to impact river levels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ the stage was
21.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Friday /10:30 AM EST Friday/ was 22.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday morning and continue falling and remain below flood
stage.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Former NBA star Shawn Kemp released without charges after being detained in connection with a drive-by shooting incident

  • 0
Former NBA star Shawn Kemp released without charges after being detained in connection with a drive-by shooting incident

Former Seattle SuperSonics forward Shawn Kemp, center, pictured here in May, 2022, was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting incident.

 Ted S. Warren/AP/FILE

Former Seattle SuperSonics star Shawn Kemp, who was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting incident Wednesday, was released from jail and no charges will be filed at this time, according to a spokesperson for a prosecutor's office in Washington state.

In a statement emailed to CNN on Thursday, Pierce County Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Adam Faber said no charges will be filed today.

"This case's status will be 'No Charges Filed' pending further investigation by Tacoma Police, and Mr. Kemp will be released," he wrote.

The investigation is ongoing, police spokesperson Wendy Haddow confirmed in an email to CNN.

Kemp, 53, was arrested and booked Wednesday evening in connection with a drive-by shooting incident, according to Darren Moss Jr., a sheriff's office spokesperson in Pierce County, and online jail records.

According to a police news release, officers responded to reports of shots fired in the parking lot of the Tacoma Mall just before 2 p.m. PT Wednesday.

The officers determined people from two vehicles had an altercation and one person fired several shots. "The victim vehicle fled the area," the statement said.

Officers located the suspected shooter, who was still on mall property, and detained him without incident, according to the news release, which didn't identify Kemp. They also recovered a gun.

When asked for comment about the incident, Haddow referred CNN to the release.

CNN was unable to reach a representative for Kemp, and representatives of his Seattle-based company Shawn Kemp's Cannabis declined to comment. CNN has not been able to determine whether Kemp has legal representation.

Kemp, a six-time NBA All-Star, played 14 seasons in the league from 1989 to 2003, notably for the Seattle SuperSonics for his first eight years. Debuting one year out of high school, he was one of few players at that time to have been drafted without playing in college.

The star power forward helped Seattle to the 1996 NBA Finals, where the Sonics fell to the Chicago Bulls. Kemp also played for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic.

He lives in the Seattle area and owns several cannabis dispensaries.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you