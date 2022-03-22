Former manufacturing company catches fire, causes problems for neighborhood

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch...and additional
rainfall of one to two inches today through tonight...will lead to
lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Montezuma.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Tuesday the stage was 13.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this afternoon to a crest of 20.7 feet Friday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch...and additional
rainfall of one to two inches today through tonight...will lead to
lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...
and the White River at Elliston and from Edwardsport down to
Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING TO MONDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Wednesday evening to Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, Lowland flooding in progress.  River water
runs through the City of Clinton's wastewater treatment plant.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 20.7 feet Friday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

White River at Elliston...and at Edwardsport down to Petersburg.

Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch...and additional
rainfall of one to two inches today through tonight...will lead to
lowland flooding on the Wabash River at Lafayette down to Riverton...
and the White River at Elliston and from Edwardsport down to
Petersburg.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING TO WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 30...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Wednesday morning to Wednesday, March 30.

* IMPACTS...At 21.0 feet, The Wabash River extends to Interstate 70
Mile Marker Number 4 from its west bank in the Terre Haute and
West Terre Haute area. All lakes in this area are affected by seep
water and reach capacity with some minor flooding.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Tuesday /10:30 AM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
14.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.1 feet Saturday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Wednesday, March 30.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Former manufacturing company catches fire, causes problems for neighborhood

  • Updated
  • 0
old columbian fire.bmp

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A old manufacturing building caught on fire early Tuesday morning.

The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a fire at the old Columbian Home Products store around 3 A.M. Tuesday.

The building was in the process of being demolished, so crews were not working to save the building.

Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said demolition crews had not been in the building for days, but there is a possibility it played a part in the fire.

"There's always a possibility that there was something from them cleaning up metal or something like that could've sparked a fire," he said.

The fire is affecting the surrounding neighborhood. News 10 spoke with several neighbors who said they could smell smoke coming from the building. They also said they experienced a power outage early in the morning, which lasted until about 7:30 a.m.

Those closer to the fire found debris in their yard. Crews said the strong winds spread debris throughout the area. Berry has a warning for those who may find some in their yard.

"Anything that burns has carcinogens in it," he said. "So, it's best not to pick that stuff up."

Berry said the debris will eventually disappear.

While the fire has caused some difficulties in the area, one resident said the fire at the building wasn't a total loss.

"It was just a really old building," Alex Tran said. "It was condemned and it needed to be torn down."

You may recall the building stopped operations in April 2020. The owners decided to demolish the building after attempting to sell the building and equipment.

Berry said the department was aware of squatters in the area, but it would take a few days to find an official cause.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

Recommended for you