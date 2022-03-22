Former manufacturing company catches fire, causes problems for neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- A old manufacturing building caught on fire early Tuesday morning.
The Terre Haute Fire Department responded to a fire at the old Columbian Home Products store around 3 A.M. Tuesday.
The building was in the process of being demolished, so crews were not working to save the building.
Terre Haute Fire Chief Bill Berry said demolition crews had not been in the building for days, but there is a possibility it played a part in the fire.
"There's always a possibility that there was something from them cleaning up metal or something like that could've sparked a fire," he said.
The fire is affecting the surrounding neighborhood. News 10 spoke with several neighbors who said they could smell smoke coming from the building. They also said they experienced a power outage early in the morning, which lasted until about 7:30 a.m.
Those closer to the fire found debris in their yard. Crews said the strong winds spread debris throughout the area. Berry has a warning for those who may find some in their yard.
"Anything that burns has carcinogens in it," he said. "So, it's best not to pick that stuff up."
Berry said the debris will eventually disappear.
While the fire has caused some difficulties in the area, one resident said the fire at the building wasn't a total loss.
"It was just a really old building," Alex Tran said. "It was condemned and it needed to be torn down."
You may recall the building stopped operations in April 2020. The owners decided to demolish the building after attempting to sell the building and equipment.
Berry said the department was aware of squatters in the area, but it would take a few days to find an official cause.