Former Knox County Park's superintendent fired, board reveals 11 reasons she was let go in this letter

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more about why former Knox County Park's Superintendent Rhonda Foster was fired.
News 10 obtained a letter signed by the parks board secretary.
It cites 11 reasons for Foster's dismissal. The board says she failed to carry out her responsibilities and used parks money for her own personal use.
Foster is also accused of insubordination toward the executive board.
FULL LETTER
We reached out to Foster for comment about the letter. So far, she has not responded.