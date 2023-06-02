 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Saturday
June 3 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Monroe, Randolph,
Shelby, Tippecanoe and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action Day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Former Knox County Park's superintendent fired, board reveals 11 reasons she was let go in this letter

Rhonda Foster
By Chris Essex

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We're learning more about why former Knox County Park's Superintendent Rhonda Foster was fired.

News 10 obtained a letter signed by the parks board secretary.

It cites 11 reasons for Foster's dismissal. The board says she failed to carry out her responsibilities and used parks money for her own personal use.

Foster is also accused of insubordination toward the executive board.

FULL LETTER

Rhonda Foster letter

We reached out to Foster for comment about the letter. So far, she has not responded.

