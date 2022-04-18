Former Indiana casino executive pleads guilty to tax fraud

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EDT TUESDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Vigo, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe, Knox, Daviess, Martin and Lawrence Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Clouds are expected to clear overnight allowing temperatures to fall into the lower 30s by sunrise. Elevated winds may keep frost from forming in some areas. Best chance for frost formation will be in valleys and wind sheltered areas. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&