Former employee at Harrison Township assessor's office claims she was wrongfully fired after May primary

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A former Harrison Township assessor's office employee says she was wrongfully fired.
Julie Schimmel has filed a tort claim against the office and Harrison Assessor Laura Tohill individually.
The allegations surround the May primary election. Tohill was running against two others in the Democratic primary.
The winner, Chrissie Patterson, worked in the assessor's office. A letter shows Tohill fired Schimmel the day after the election.
Schimmel claims her firing was over her support for Patterson.