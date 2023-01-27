Former Coles County prosecutor charged with several felonies

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A former Illinois state's attorney is facing 32 counts of misconduct. That's after police say he requested sexual pictures from defendants.
Former Coles County prosecutor Brady Allen turned himself in to the police Thursday.
The Illinois attorney general has charged Allen with several felony charges.
Those include bribery and witness intimidation, and harassment.
According to the investigation, Allen is accused of having inappropriate communication with female defendants.
Police say Allen had contact with people he was currently prosecuting as well as former defendants.
He allegedly asked for sexual content in exchange for "preferential" treatment in court.
If convicted, Allen could face up to seven years in prison and up to $25,000.