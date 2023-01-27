 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Gusty Winds this afternoon...

A strong area of low pressure moving through the Great Lakes will
create a strong pressure gradient across Central Indiana this
afternoon. This will lead to gusty winds. Winds of 15 to 20 mph
with gusts to around 35 mph will be expected this afternoon.
Shortly after sunset, winds will begin to diminish.

Secure loose outdoor objects and use caution if driving during
this time, especially if driving a high profile vehicle.

Former Coles County prosecutor charged with several felonies

  • 0
Gavel

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A former Illinois state's attorney is facing 32 counts of misconduct. That's after police say he requested sexual pictures from defendants.

Former Coles County prosecutor Brady Allen turned himself in to the police Thursday.

The Illinois attorney general has charged Allen with several felony charges.

Those include bribery and witness intimidation, and harassment.

According to the investigation, Allen is accused of having inappropriate communication with female defendants.

Police say Allen had contact with people he was currently prosecuting as well as former defendants.

He allegedly asked for sexual content in exchange for "preferential" treatment in court.

If convicted, Allen could face up to seven years in prison and up to $25,000.

Recommended for you