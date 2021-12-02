Former Clay County teacher charged with child solicitation

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are following developing news in the arrest of a former Clay County teacher.
David Joshua Dowdy now faces a child solicitation charge. Jail records show West Terre Haute police officers arrested him Thursday morning.
The West Terre Haute Police Department says they learned about the encounter through a group called Predator Catcher's Inc.
The group says after an exchange of messages, Dowdy agreed to meet with a supposed 13-year-old.
The group used a decoy to meet him at a store in West Terre Haute. In the video, they confront Dowdy before he drives away.
According to police, they believe multiple crimes against children were committed. They say several investigations involving different police agencies are underway.
If you have information about an encounter with Dowdy, call 812-533-2114.
Dowdy was a teacher at Cornerstone Christian Academy in Brazil.
He was charged with:
Child solicitation using computer network and the person
travels to meet child or an individual person believes to be
a child or person has a previous unrelated conviction for
committing a child solicitation offense, level 4 felony.