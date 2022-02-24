Formal opinion offered to the Vigo County School Corporation in regards to closing Meadows Elementary

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- News 10 is learning more about a new opinion issued on a VCSC violation allegation.
News 10 spoke with the Indiana public access counselor, Luke Britt, on Thursday.
We learned that at this point, there aren't really legal repercussions.
Britt said someone would have to file a lawsuit in order for there to be further action against the district.
This all stems from allegations during the process to decide to repurpose Meadows Elementary.
"Any committee created to exercise any power or duty of in the public agency is also subject to the open door law," Britt said.
The Vigo County School Corporation says it's grateful for the guidance that the committee is in fact, subject to the open door law.
A spokesperson says the district will issue notices of closed sessions moving forward, as permitted by the law.