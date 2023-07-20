 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Formal charges filed against Crawford County man after Palestine death

  • 0
ZIMMERMAN, DENZIL

Denzil Zimmerman (provided photo)

 By Chris Essex

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - We have new on a fatal accident in Crawford County, Illinois.

The state's attorney has filed formal charges against Denzil Zimmerman, Jr. He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

This is in connection with an accident in Palestine on July 11.

We are still waiting for more information to be released about how this accident happened and who was killed. Sheriff Bill Rutan and Coroner Earl Deckard are not available until next week.

A court date for Zimmerman has also not been set.

Recommended for you