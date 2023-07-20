Formal charges filed against Crawford County man after Palestine death

PALESTINE, Ill. (WTHI) - We have new on a fatal accident in Crawford County, Illinois.

The state's attorney has filed formal charges against Denzil Zimmerman, Jr. He's charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death.

This is in connection with an accident in Palestine on July 11.

We are still waiting for more information to be released about how this accident happened and who was killed. Sheriff Bill Rutan and Coroner Earl Deckard are not available until next week.

A court date for Zimmerman has also not been set.