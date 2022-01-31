"Force comes in numbers..." Two families of fallen officers join forces to make change

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI)- Several communities in the Wabash Valley know what it feels like to lose an officer.
Amber Oberheim and Shelley Klingerman share that unfortunate similarity. Both have lost loved ones in the line of duty. For Oberheim, it was her husband, Chris, a Champaign, Illinois police officer. For Klingerman, it was her brother, Greg Ferency, a Terre Haute police officer.
Despite their grief, both women felt something had to be done after the deaths of their loved ones.
"You feel like you're making something positive come out of a terrible, senseless evil act," Klingerman said. "But, doing nothing is in some instances harder than [doing] something to make sure you're affecting positive change."
Both women have worked tirelessly in the past year by setting up organizations in the memory of their loved ones.
Oberheim has established Peacemaker Project 703 and Klingerman has created Project Never Broken. Both aim to support officers, their families, and those who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.
With such similar passions, both women recognized how natural and important a partnership between them would be.
"Force comes in numbers," Klingerman said. "When you do it by yourself, it can feel a bit like boiling the ocean, so when you connect with someone and collaborate with someone who understands what you're trying to do and has a similar mission, you're just more powerful."
While their collaboration is in its early stages, the two women's goals include supporting the wellness of officers and changing the current narrative circling law enforcement. They're also hoping to support legislation that supports police or reevaluate laws that may hinder them from completing work.
No matter what the project both want to make sure their loved ones do not die in vain.
"If we can make a difference so that no other family has to go through that," Oberheim said. "Or, we can somehow create change in our communities, our states, our country then it will make Chris and Greg's lives matter that much more."
For more information on Peacemaker Project 703, click here.
For more information on Project Never Broken, click here.