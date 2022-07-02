"For the rights of my daughters..." Rally held in response to Roe V. Wade overturn

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - People are letting their voices be heard over the Supreme Court's decision.
Some are celebrating, but many others are outraged.
In Vigo County, "We will not go quietly back to the 1950s" was the setting for an abortion-rights rally Saturday.
At the Vigo County courthouse, there were several dozen people who came out to let their voices be heard on reproductive rights for women.
People chanted, held up signs, and marched. This is in response to the Roe V. Wade overturn.
Heather is a Terre Haute resident who came out to protest at Saturday's rally.
She says she has a severe mental illness and she's on a few medications. She adds having a child could be tragic for her.
"If I got pregnant I would have to come off all four medications to carry to term. Off my medications, which I haven't been off in 15 years, but off my medication, I self harm; I've been suicidal," Heather said.
Ana Smith came out to the protest for the people she loves.
She adds back in her day this wasn't an issue for her.
"For the rights of my daughters, for the rights of my nieces, for the rights of all women, it is not an easy decision to have an abortion," Smith said.
Members of the LGBTQ + community say that they can relate to what women are going through right now.
William Edwards says everyone should care about what's taking place right now.
"A lot of the issues within both of those camps overlap, and something doesn't have to personally affect for you to care about it. I think that's an important part of this, too," Edwards said.
On the other side, many other Wabash Valley residents are in full support of the recent decision, advocating for a child's right to live, and relieved that Roe V. Wade was overturned.
But still other Wabash Valley residents, like Heather are frustrated.
She says as a result of the overturn she is getting a tubal ligation, commonly known as getting her tubes tied.
She adds getting pregnant could be life or death for her.
"It took me till my 30s to finally get stable, and coming off those medications could mean my life."