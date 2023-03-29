For the first time in years, researchers have identified a new susceptibility gene for breast cancer: study

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River at Vincennes, Riverton, Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site, Mount Carmel, Clinton, Terre Haute, and Covington.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Wabash River at Lafayette and Montezuma.

.Significant rainfall of 2 to nearly 5 inches a week and a half ago
has resulted in widespread lowland flooding along the Wabash, White,
and East Fork White Rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring near
Elliston on the White River and will soon develop on the lower
reaches of the White River, and is expected to develop on the lower
reaches of the Wabash River.

The crests on the main stem rivers are in the following locations as
of Tuesday night. On the Wabash, near Montezuma, on the White, near
Elliston, and along the East Fork White, approaching Rivervale.

Flooding will likely last for a week or more in some areas,
particularly in southwest Indiana along the lower reaches of the
main stem rivers. Rain late in the week could extend flooding
further in time as well.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 PM CDT Tuesday /10:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ the stage was
20.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 PM CDT Tuesday /10:30 PM EDT Tuesday/ was 20.1
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Saturday evening and continue falling to 8.3 feet Friday,
April 07.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 8.2 feet
Wednesday, April 05.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 19.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 PM EDT Tuesday was 19.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday morning and continue falling to 6.9 feet
Friday, April 7.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

For the first time in years, researchers have identified a new susceptibility gene for breast cancer: study

  • Updated
  • 0
Many women underestimate breast density as a risk factor for breast cancer, study shows

A new study suggests few women view breast density as a significant risk factor.

 LStockStudio/Adobe Stock

Click here for updates on this story

TORONTO (CTV Network) -- A new gene connected to hereditary breast cancer susceptibility has been identified in what researchers are calling a landmark study.

The discovery marks the first time in years that a new susceptibility gene has been pinpointed, allowing scientists to get one step closer to a full understanding of hereditary breast cancer.

“We know that genetics play an important role in the likelihood of developing breast cancer, with hereditary breast cancer accounting for roughly ten per cent of all cases,” Dr. Mohammad Reza Akbari, associate professor at the University of Toronto and the principal investigator of the study, said in a press release.

Around one in eight women in Canada will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, with the disease accounting for the highest amount of cancer-related deaths in women globally.

This new information, published Monday in the American Journal of Human Genetics, could allow for more frequent and targeted screening to catch breast cancer earlier, as well as opening up more therapies or treatments that focus on genes.

The gene is called ATRIP, and is linked to DNA stress replication. It appears to be less common than other gene mutations linked to hereditary breast cancer, but when a person has mutations in ATRIP, they are significantly more likely to develop breast cancer, researchers found.

The discovery could explain why scientists frequently encounter patients where breast cancer runs in the family, but none of the family members have well-known gene mutations connected to breast cancer, such as BRCA 1 and BRCA 2.

“Our lab regularly receives referrals from all over the world, where multiple members of the same family are diagnosed with breast cancer, indicating a genetic predisposition,” Akbari said. “Despite this we are unable to match many of them with known breast cancer genes. Now that ATRIP has been identified, more families will be able to get the answers they deserve.”

It was the genes of a group of such families that put them on the path towards identifying ATRIP as a gene of concern.

Akbari, who is also a scientist with the Women’s College Hospital, worked with Dr. Cezary Cybulski at Pomeranian Medical University in Poland and Dr. Jean-Yves Masson from Laval University in Quebec to examine the genetic sequencing of 510 women with hereditary breast cancer in Poland.

This group was matched with 308 control subjects to isolate which genes were different.

There were two women out of the 510 who had the rare mutation in ATRIP. From this small starting point, researchers were able to scan through data on 16,000 further Polish patients with breast cancer, finding the gene variation in 42.

To further confirm it, researchers then looked at data in the U.K. Biobank, a database containing health information on 450,000 individuals.

What they found was that certain mutations in ATRIP were significantly predictive of breast cancer development, and that it wasn’t merely affecting women of Polish descent either.

ATRIP is critical to the process of specialized proteins binding to single-stranded DNA where DNA replication has stalled — when this gene is properly activated, it helps elicit a damage response if there is stress in the replication process of the DNA. Essentially, this gene needs to be functioning correctly to signal to the body after DNA damage, and for proteins to bind correctly.

All cancers are caused by changes in DNA that lead to cells dividing uncontrollably and spreading into other tissues of the body, forming what we know as tumours.

With the isolation of a new gene as one of the problem spots to look out for, researchers believe it will lead to better treatment for those who have this gene and do develop breast cancer.

“While further research is needed, we already know that specific forms of chemotherapy are particularly effective against the breast tumours with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD) observed in patients with a mutated ATRIP gene,” Akbari said. “As a result, those with the ATRIP mutation will now be able to receive more tailored and precise care from their clinical teams – improving their outcomes and chance of survival.”

Currently, Akbari said the team is scanning more families in its data bank with hereditary breast cancer in order to find more matches for ATRIP to better understand its impact on the development of the cancer.

“We know that identifying this genetic mutation will have a meaningful impact on all those affected by familial breast cancer,” he said.

