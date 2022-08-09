For the first time in almost half a year, the national average cost of gas is below $4

UNITED STATES (WTHI) - Since the beginning of March, the average cost for gas hasn't been below the $4 mark.
But now, it's standing at just below $4 at around $3.99.
According to GasBuddy, drivers are going to be spending around $400 million less on gas every day than they were just a month ago.
Experts say that the underlying issue that caused sky-high costs this year are not gone yet, but have settled for now. Meaning that, with any unexpected or extreme situations, gas prices could shoot right back up again.