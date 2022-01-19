For the first time - all 92 Indiana counties are red on state COVID-19 map

All 92 counties are in the red on the latest Indiana Covid-19 Map.
This is the first time the entire state has been red since the department started releasing the weekly maps.
Each county is given a color based on weekly case numbers and positivity rates. Red is the most severe distinction, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.
The data is according to the Indiana Department of Health.
Here's how the numbers look locally
Vigo County
Clay County
Vermillion County
Parke County
Greene County
Putnam County
Daviess County
Knox County
ICU Hospitalizations
Local ICU numbers
The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says District 7 includes Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, and Greene Counties.
Variants
Indiana now reports the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the state is the Omicron variant, making up 74.3 percent of cases. Delta makes up a majority of the other cases.