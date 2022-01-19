 Skip to main content
For the first time - all 92 Indiana counties are red on state COVID-19 map

  • Updated
  • 0
Indiana Covid Map 1-19-2021

All 92 counties are in the red on the latest Indiana Covid-19 Map. This is the first time the entire state has been red since the department started releasing the weekly maps.

All 92 counties are in the red on the latest Indiana Covid-19 Map.

This is the first time the entire state has been red since the department started releasing the weekly maps.

Each county is given a color based on weekly case numbers and positivity rates. Red is the most severe distinction, followed by orange, yellow, and blue.

The data is according to the Indiana Department of Health.   

Here's how the numbers look locally

Vigo County

Vigo County 1 20

Clay County

Clay Co. 1-20

Vermillion County

Vermillion County 1 20

Parke County

Parke Co. 1 20

Greene County

Greene Co. 1-20

Putnam County

Putnam Co. 1-20

Daviess County

Daviess Co. 1-20

Knox County

Knox Co. 1-20

 ICU Hospitalizations

Statewide ICU 1-20

Local ICU numbers

The Indiana Department of Homeland Security says District 7 includes Vermillion, Parke, Vigo, Putnam, Clay, Owen, Sullivan, and Greene Counties.

Local ICU 1-20

Variants

Indiana now reports the dominant strain of COVID-19 in the state is the Omicron variant, making up 74.3 percent of cases. Delta makes up a majority of the other cases. 

Variants 1-20

Statewide positive case demographic 

cases demo 1-20

Statewide Demographics for COVID-19 Deaths

Death demo 1-20

Important Resources 

LINK | Vaccine sites in Indiana
LINK | Vaccination sites in Illinois
LINK | Testing in Indiana
LINK | Testing in Illinois

