'For athletes sometimes, there's so much pressure that it doesn't become a safe place,' - more young athletes feeling the effects of burnout

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Orthopedic Journal of Sports Medicine, participation in youth sports has increased over the past 15 years.
With that number, more young athletes are falling victim to burnout.
Let's take a closer look at why...
It can be extremely hard to carry the weight of the big three -- school, sport, and social life. Some athletes may start to feel both mentally and physically trapped by the constant pressure to perform at a high level.
It is something commonly referred to as "burnout."
Brandon Smitley is a strength coach at Terre Haute Intensity Resistance and Sports Training or "THIRST". He tells News 10, he is seeing more of this than he would like to admit. Particularly, in his older athletes.
Adelynn Harris is one of those athletes.
She is a recent graduate from West Vigo High School. During her four years, she built up quite the resume. Harris was an all-star softball and basketball player-- receiving scholarships in both sports. Not to mention, she was also awarded valedictorian.
However, she ultimately turned down her offers to play at the collegiate level.
She says she could feel her fire dimming, no matter how much she tried to fuel it.
"Outside of school and our social life, sports are what we turn to have fun. Its always been a safe place. For athletes sometimes, there's so much internal and external pressure that it doesn't become a safe place, and its no longer fun for us," Harris said.
She says she lost her drive, was always tired, and stopped looking forward to competing. Although, she says the pressure she faced was mostly self-inflicted.
"I wanted people to see me as a true athlete, and I only thought it was going to be through a scholarship, but the past few years I realized there's way more to it than that, Harris said."
Smitley tells News 10 there are ways you can avoid burnout.
- Play multiple sports until you choose one to perfect,
- focus on more sleep and less screen time,
- eat a well-balanced diet and hydrate,
- and exercise quality work rather than quantity.
"We want to get them faster and stronger -- help them go to college if that's their goal, but at the end of the day if it's not fun it's not long-term sustainable," Smitley said.
Harris is headed to Butler University in the fall to study both Political Science and Pre-law.
For any athlete feeling symptoms of burn-out, it is okay to take a step back for a while, and focus on your well-being and mental health. Your sport will be waiting for you when you return.