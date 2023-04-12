 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on
Thursday...April 13 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Daviess, Delaware, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe,
Vigo

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

...Elevated Fire Risk Continues Today...

Dry and breezy conditions will create an elevated fire risk
across portions of central Indiana this afternoon. West-southwest
winds will back slightly to southwesterly while increasing today
...peaking around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph this
afternoon. This in combination with relative humidity values as
low as 25 to 30 percent...and dry vegetation...will lead to an
elevated risk of fire spreading quickly. Outdoor burning should be
avoided if possible, and any equipment that could generate sparks
should be handled with extra care.

Food prices ease for the first time since 2020. Here's what's getting cheaper

  • Updated
  • 0

Grocery prices finally dipped in March, falling for the first time since September 2020, according to data released Wednesday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Of six major grocery food group indexes, three fell from February to March. The meats, poultry, fish and eggs index fell 1.4%, pulled down by another month of large decreases in egg prices.

Fruits and vegetable prices fell 1.3%, and dairy products ticked down 0.1%. The other indexes, for non-alcoholic beverages, cereals and bakery products and all other groceries, went up.

While the monthly decline is a relief, groceries are still expensive on an annual basis. In the year through March, grocery prices jumped 8.4%, outpacing overall inflation of 5%. Menu prices went up 8.8% in that time.

Over the course of the year, a number of grocery items notched large price increases. Eggs rose 36%, margarine went up 33.4%, flour got 17.5% pricier, potatoes went up 9.7%, cheese rose 8.2% and milk went up 5.5%.

Some prices cooled over the course of the year: Bacon fell 5.5%, uncooked beef roasts got 4.4% cheaper, and uncooked ground beef prices dipped 1.4% — though meat is still relatively expensive given how much prices soared in 2021. Fresh fruits dropped 1.5%.

Food prices are affected by factors ranging from drought and flooding to fuel prices and international events like the war in Ukraine. In addition to disrupting supply chains, these have provided cover for food companies to raise prices.

But US consumers, who have been contending with high inflation for months on end, have recently been pulling back on pricier items, flocking to low-cost retailers and trading down to store-brand or cheaper items.

It's a huge shift: The most expensive tier of products went from 24.5% of the market in January 2019 to 9% in March in online grocery, according to research from Adobe Analytics that was previously shared with CNN. Meanwhile, the cheapest tier of online groceries grew in market share by 13 percentage points to nearly half the market, according to Adobe.

What got cheaper and more expensive in March

From February to March, adjusted for seasonal swings, eggs had the most dramatic decrease, with a 10.9% decline. Egg prices soared in previous months primarily due to avian flu, which constrained supply, and companies taking advantage of the disruption to pad profits. But more recently, egg prices have been coming down.

In the meat aisle, ham fell 4.8%, hot dogs dropped 2.9% and uncooked beef roasts fell 2.3%. Fish and seafood prices dropped 1.2%.

Butter sank 6%, with lettuce falling 5.7%. Fresh fruit and vegetables overall dipped 1.7%. Peanut butter went down by 2.3%.

Some items still got more expensive in March. Breakfast cereal got 2.4% pricier. Ice cream nudged up 1.2%, and salt, seasoning and spices went up 1.7%.

— CNN's Matt Egan contributed to this report.

