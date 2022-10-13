Food prices are still surging — here's what's getting more expensive

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM EDT THIS
EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA.

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR
CENTRAL INDIANA.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zone 021 Carroll, Fire Weather
Zone 028 Warren, Fire Weather Zone 029 Tippecanoe, Fire
Weather Zone 030 Clinton, Fire Weather Zone 031 Howard, Fire
Weather Zone 035 Fountain, Fire Weather Zone 036 Montgomery,
Fire Weather Zone 037 Boone, Fire Weather Zone 038 Tipton,
Fire Weather Zone 039 Hamilton, Fire Weather Zone 040 Madison,
Fire Weather Zone 041 Delaware, Fire Weather Zone 042
Randolph, Fire Weather Zone 043 Vermillion, Fire Weather Zone
044 Parke, Fire Weather Zone 045 Putnam, Fire Weather Zone 046
Hendricks, Fire Weather Zone 047 Marion, Fire Weather Zone 048
Hancock, Fire Weather Zone 049 Henry, Fire Weather Zone 051
Vigo, Fire Weather Zone 052 Clay, Fire Weather Zone 053 Owen,
Fire Weather Zone 054 Morgan, Fire Weather Zone 055 Johnson,
Fire Weather Zone 056 Shelby, Fire Weather Zone 057 Rush, Fire
Weather Zone 060 Sullivan, Fire Weather Zone 061 Greene, Fire
Weather Zone 062 Monroe, Fire Weather Zone 063 Brown, Fire
Weather Zone 064 Bartholomew, Fire Weather Zone 065 Decatur,
Fire Weather Zone 067 Knox, Fire Weather Zone 068 Daviess,
Fire Weather Zone 069 Martin, Fire Weather Zone 070 Lawrence,
Fire Weather Zone 071 Jackson and Fire Weather Zone 072
Jennings.

* TIMING...For Red Flag Warning: Noon to 7 PM EDT Thursday. For
Fire Weather Watch: Friday morning through Friday evening.

* WINDS...Southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 16 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the low to mid 60s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Food prices are still surging — here's what's getting more expensive

Food prices are still surging — here's what's getting more expensive

Food prices are still surging . Pictured is a supermarket in Washington, D.C., on September 13.

 Ting Shen/Xinhua/Getty Images

Prices at the grocery store continued to soar last month, adding even more pressure to shoppers' wallets.

The food at home index, a proxy for grocery store prices, increased 0.7% in September from the month prior and a stunning 13% over the last year, according to new government data released Thursday.

Just about everything got more expensive in September.

Fruits and vegetables surged 1.6% for the month, while cereals and bakery products rose 0.9%. Other groceries increased 0.5% in September, following a 1.1% increase in August.

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs rose 0.4% over the month and beverages increased 0.6%.

Prices on many of these items are up double digits annually.

A number of factors have contributed to the surge in prices. Producers say they're paying more for labor and packaging materials. Extreme weather, including droughts and flooding, and disease, such as the deadly avian flu, have been hurting crops and killing egg-laying hens, squeezing supplies.

"The environment clearly is still very inflationary with a lot of supply chain challenges across the industry," Pepsi CEO Ramon Laguarta said on an earnings call Wednesday. The company's prices increased 17% annually.

Meanwhile, demand is high. Consumers may be able to pull back on some discretionary items, but they have to eat. Many people are still working from home and consuming more of their meals there than they did before the pandemic.

This imbalance between supply and demand means companies can pass along higher prices to shoppers without sales plunging.

But higher prices at the grocery store are forcing customers to make some trade offs.

Many shoppers are buying fewer products, switching to cheaper private-label brands and pulling back on discretionary items.

More than one million new households have shopped at discount grocery chain Aldi for the first in the past year, according to the company.

Walmart said recently that high levels of food inflation are impacting customers' ability to purchase discretionary goods such as clothing and furniture.

The-CNN-Wire

