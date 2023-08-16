Food pantry invites people to take part in 11th annual Hunger Bust Run/Walk

SAINT MARY-OF-THE-WOODS, Ind. (WTHI) - You can join the fight against hunger at the 11th annual Hunger Bust Run/Walk.
Money from the event goes to the Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute.
The race will kick off at the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College campus on September 9.
The route is approximately 2 miles and will be wheelchair and stroller accessible.
Early registration forms need to be received by August 21. People who register by that deadline will get a free t-shirt on race day.
It costs $15 to sign up. Racers can register on the day of the event from 9 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. before the race starts at 10 a.m.
To register early, save the form, print it off, and fill it out.
You can also pick up a form at Mackville Coffee Shop, Kirby Foods, and the West Terre Haute Library branch.
Forms must be sent to the Providence Food Pantry at 707 National Ave, West Terre Haute, IN 47885.
Address checks to Providence Food Pantry/HB.
Racers are encouraged to bring a box of saltine crackers for the pantry on race day.