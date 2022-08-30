 Skip to main content
Food delivery app DoorDash reports data breach - here's what you need to know

  • Updated
DoorDash
By Chris Essex

DoorDash is informing customers about a data breach.

The company says a third-party vendor was the target of a sophisticated phishing campaign.

DoorDash says certain personal information maintained by the company was affected.

According to DoorDash, this impacts a small percentage of people.

While the attack was thru a third party, DoorDash says it's brought in a cyber-security firm for support.

Here's what you need to know:

  • The data accessed includes names, emails, addresses, phone numbers and, in some cases, partial payment information
  • DoorDash says the attack did not include passwords, full card numbers, bank account numbers, or social security numbers
  • The company says you don't need to take action.
  • DoorDash has a dedicated this web page and a hotline, (833) 559-0221, if you have questions

