Food banks across the Hoosier state receive cash from the state to help keep people fed

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - "Feeding Indiana's Hungry" says one in six Americans received food assistance from charities last year.
To help make sure the need is met, the State of Indiana is giving $1 million to 11 food banks.
In our area, Terre Haute Catholic Charities will receive $44,000.
The state's lieutenant governor points out it's harder for families to get by because of inflation and other rising costs.
She and other state leaders say this money will help ensure families don't go hungry.
The Indiana legislature provided the money thru its budget.