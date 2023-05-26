Food available to kids in need this summer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute Catholic Charities kicks off its summer food service program on Friday, May 26.
Catholic Charities will be providing free meals to children over summer break.
Anyone age 18 or younger may come and eat.
Meals begin Tuesday, May 30 and run through august 9 and will be available Monday through Friday.
Snack and lunch will be available from 11 a.m. until noon.
Dinner is offered from 4 until 5:30 p.m.
Families can text "summer meals" to 914-342-7744 for a list of all available sites.
The May 26 kickoff will feature a fun afternoon in the parking lot across from Ryves Hall Youth Center.
It all happens from 3 to 6 p.m.
Snow cones, popcorn and games will be followed by dinner for children and their caregivers at 4:30.
There is no cost to attend.