Food and clothing pantry groundbreaking in Marshall

CLARK COUNTY, Il. (WTHI) - The food and clothing bank has been a staple in Marshal since 1993. But the demand for their help has outgrown the current buildings ability to provide.
The new building will be 9,600 square feet, more than double the size of the one used now. Gilbert Wright says this project has been years in the making.
"The center has been in need of space for a long time," he said. "We have been working for years to try and come up with the money. Fortunately, we had a great benefactor in the board of directors with the Burnside nursing home."
The building will be paid for large-in-part with a $550,000 donation. After receiving the rather large check, Gilbert went to the mayor of Marshall. Mayor Hasten says this project was a no brainer.
"We threw ourselves into it and said what can we do to help the food and clothing bank have a new location," he said. "One that would provide better services to the city of Marshall."
The pantry has two simple goals. Attack food insecurity and provide products at little to no costs. Mayor Hasten says none of this would be possible without the endless volunteers the pantry has.
"The volunteers who come over a period of time, and you may only volunteer one day a week, but the number of volunteers gets the work done," he said. "We are helping a lot of people."
The larger building won't just help with space, it is going to help things happen faster.
"By having this space is is going to allow us to use machinery where right now we are having to do everything by hand," he said. "I am 70 years old and I am one of the younger guys doing this. So, you've got to realize we need help."
Wright says the pantry is aiming for an opening date in late November but that could come sooner as they are already ahead of schedule.