Following FBI raid at Paris superintendent's home, here's what the Illinois State Board of Education told us

  • Updated
  • 0
FBI in Paris
By Chris Essex

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - We're learning about more questions surrounding a local school district.

They come just a day after an FBI raid at the superintendent's home in Paris, Illinois.

On Tuesday, we told you FBI agents were at the home of Jeremy Larson. He's the superintendent of Paris Union School District 95.

Jeremy Larson

On Wednesday, News 10 reached out to the Illinois State Board of Education for any information pertaining to this investigation.

A spokesperson sent the following statement:

"ISBE conducted a routine audit of the Paris Union school district. Several findings and questioned costs prompted ISBE to conduct further monitoring that identified approximately $3.24 million in questioned costs, unallowable expenditures, and unallowable salaries. The district is required to provide a corrective action plan no later than June 30 addressing each finding in the final report and to repay the questioned costs and unallowable expenses.

FBI investigation underway in Paris, Illinois - here's what we know

ISBE's monitoring included federal grants, thus federal law enforcement authorities are aware of the questioned costs and requested the final report.

Please see attached for the preliminary reports (one for nutrition grants and one for other monitored grants) and the final report."

You'll find the reports from the statement at the bottom of this story.

The district has to provide a corrective action plan by June 30.

We asked if this investigation had any bearing on Larson's employment status. A representative said all personnel issues are left to the local school board.

Download PDF Paris Monitoring Preliminary - FSM
Download PDF Paris FY 21 Audit Findings - Nutrition
Download PDF Paris-Union SD 95 Report

