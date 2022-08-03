 Skip to main content
"Following a dream is more than what 95% of people in this world do..." Local man competing in Opening Act competition

winchester drumming.bmp

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- A local man is moving through the ranks of a nationwide music competition.

Music is life for Jeff Winchester. He's spent most of his life playing the drums and studying his favorite bands.

"Ever since I was a kid," Winchester said. "Everyone was out partying, doing stuff, hanging out with their friends and I was sitting at home learning to play albums."

That love of music has carried over to a YouTube page where he shows off his blindfolded drumming skills and covers other artists' music. His love has led him to teach local students about the magic of music.

Now, it could carry him to the Hollywood Bowl thanks to a nationwide talent competition.

Opening act is a competition looking for unknown artists of any genre to open for some of the world's biggest acts. Past winners opened for Taylor Swift, Shawn Mendes, and Coldplay. Winners get to rock it out on the Hollywood Bowl stage and take home $10,000.

Winchester came across the competition on social media, and he felt like it was a sign.

"I wasn't chasing it," he said. "I wasn't looking for something. It kept showing up again and I believe in signs and [I thought] maybe I should check it out."

That sign has led Winchester to the top. He's now in the top ten of his category which once featured over 48,000 hopefuls. That alone is a huge accomplishment for a local Indiana boy.

"You're going up against people in New York, Denver, and Nashville," he said. "These huge, huge markets, and we're here in small-town Indiana. So, the fact that the small town Indiana local boy is doing as well as he's doing says a lot."

But while the idea of rocking it out for thousands at the Hollywood Bowl sounds exciting, Winchester's ultimate goal is to inspire the young artists he teaches to follow their own dreams.

"Following a dream is more than what 95% of people in this world do," Winchester said. "They just stop at no or they stop at but. Just keep going. Follow your dreams. Follow your goals and be passionate about what you do."

You can help Winchester follow his dream. Click here to vote him into the next round of competition.

Multimedia Journalist/Producer

Caitlin is a multimedia journalist/producer for WTHI-TV. Have a story tip or idea? Contact her! Email: Caitlin.Hunt@wthitv.com.

