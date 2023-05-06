Folks showed out for the annual Cruising Brazil event

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) - It's time to rev your engines! Folks in Brazil were cruising the town on Saturday for the annual "Cruising Brazil" event!
There was a little something for everyone! From the classics to European sports cars to custom semis.
Organizers say it caught on in 2020, and they haven't stopped since.
"It's become a full community event. Everybody will have special hours and stay open for people in town. It shows how nice Brazil can be," organizer Eric Jensen said
He estimated there were about 800 cars!