Folks are moving their feet to help feed families in need - Hunger Bust Run 2022

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks are moving their feet to help feed families in need!
The 10th annual Hunger Bust Run took place this morning in West Terre Haute! It was over at Sisters of Providence on Saint Mary-of-the-woods campus.
All of the proceeds go to the Providence Food Pantry. Organizers say the pantry feeds over 3,000 families a year!
They say the turnout and the love they felt at the event was amazing!
"The people that come in are so appreciative and just over demonstrative of just how grateful they are that we're there," Director Sister Joseph Fillenwarth said.
You can donate to the Providence Food Pantry by mailing a check, or you can bring in canned goods to the pantry.
It's located at 707 National Avenue in West Terre Haute.