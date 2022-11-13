Flurries and furry friends - Exotic Feline Rescue Center hosts annual Fall Fest

CENTER POINT, Ind. (WTHI) - A fall fest has turned into a winter wonderland at one Indiana big cat shelter!
Folks enjoyed the flurries with furry friends at the Exotic Feline Rescue Center in Center Point, Indiana.
There were tours to see the beautiful creatures, a Cajun food truck, music, and a giant bonfire.
It is an annual fundraiser for the facility. The money goes toward keeping the doors open.
Volunteers at the center say they are taking care of 110 cats right now. With colder temperatures coming, they need all of the help they can get.
"A lot of extra work, we go through over 1,000 pounds of meat a day. It is even more in the wintertime," animal keeper Tiffani Shearer said.
"It is a lot of physical labor and a lot of emotional labor taking care of these cats who have come from some pretty bad places."
The rescue center is open all winter long. You can learn more here.