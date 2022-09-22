Flu season is coming and one hospital is doing everything it can to help you get vaccinated

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Sometimes, allergy-like symptoms may not be just a case of fall allergies. This may be especially true as doctors predict a bad flu season this fall.
That's why it's important to consider getting the flu vaccine.
The Good Samaritan Hospital has an updated schedule for its drive-thru vaccine clinic.
That's October 6 from 5:00 to 7:00, October 8 from 10:00 to noon and then October 10 from 5:00 to 7:00.
It is for adults 19 and older.
It's in the parking lot next to the medical center of Vincennes on 406 North 1st Street. You'll need to bring some form of ID and insurance card.