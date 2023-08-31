Flu season is coming - here's one of the places you can go to get vaccinated

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Autumn will be here before we know it, and with it comes the flu season.
That's why health clinics are starting to open up appointments for vaccines.
Horizon Health is one clinic that will be doing just that. Starting September 18, it will begin taking appointments for flu shots. That will be at its Paris, Chrisman and Oakland clinics.
Plus, Horizon Health is hosting an adult walk-in flu shot event. That's happening on September 21 from 8 a.m. until noon at the Paris location.
Patients can register when they get there. Cash is accepted. Medicaid users should make an appointment instead.