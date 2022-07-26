Flowers of Fairbanks set for this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can enjoy the "Flowering of Fairbanks" this weekend.
Blooming flowers are spilling over the boxes under the fountain at Fairbanks Park.
It's thanks to the work of the Wabash Valley Master Gardeners, the Wabash Valley Herb Society, the Honey Creek Garden Club and Riverscape.
Riverscape is inviting you to see the beautiful displays for yourself. A small celebration is happening on Saturday at 6:30 P.M.
Riverscape will present a People's Choice Award and a Judge's Award.
The community band will perform at 8:00.
You can still vote for your favorite flower pot here.