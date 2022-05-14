Flowering of Fairbanks returns for second year

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - One local Wabash Valley park is getting some beautiful spring improvements. It's all part of a friendly competition within the Terre Haute community.
On Saturday, several local organizations came together at Fairbanks park for the second annual "Flowering of the Fairbanks" event.
The goal is to create the best garden bed at the fountain archway. More than 3,000 flowers were used in Saturday's creations.
Organizers with Riverscape say they hope the beautification of the park will bring more people here to enjoy this spring and summer!
"This fountain was sitting sadly with four plots of dirt with nothing to speak of," Gerri Barner, a Riverscape board member, said. "We went after finding people to help make them pretty and we wanted them all done with flowers"
The flower areas will be voted on by judges and the local community too. You can vote by clicking here.
To learn more about Riverscape, click here.