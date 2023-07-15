 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Flowering of Fairbanks crowns a winner for best design

  • Updated
  • 0

Flowering of Fairbanks crowns a winner for best design

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Flowering of Fairbanks event took place back in May. Four gardening groups competed to see who planted the best design. And the results are in!

This was the third annual Flowering of Fairbanks. The Honey Creek Garden Club, Master Gardeners, Herb Society, and the Town and Country Garden Club participated in the flower planting.

Before we announce the winner. Organizers say this is *much more* than a competition.

"Terre Haute has wonderful people. And it was one of the easiest things I had done. It's a sign. People care about Terre Haute. They want it to look pretty," said Gerri Varner, event coordinator.

Now it's time to announce the winner.. and the winner is Wabash Valley Master Gardeners! Plus, the Wabash Valley Herb Society won people's choice!

Congratulations to all!

