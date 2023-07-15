Flowering of Fairbanks crowns a winner for best design

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Flowering of Fairbanks event took place back in May. Four gardening groups competed to see who planted the best design. And the results are in!
This was the third annual Flowering of Fairbanks. The Honey Creek Garden Club, Master Gardeners, Herb Society, and the Town and Country Garden Club participated in the flower planting.
Before we announce the winner. Organizers say this is *much more* than a competition.
"Terre Haute has wonderful people. And it was one of the easiest things I had done. It's a sign. People care about Terre Haute. They want it to look pretty," said Gerri Varner, event coordinator.
Now it's time to announce the winner.. and the winner is Wabash Valley Master Gardeners! Plus, the Wabash Valley Herb Society won people's choice!
Congratulations to all!