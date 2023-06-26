Florida man accused of killing his daughter in Vincennes stabbing

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend stabbing in Knox County that left one person dead.
It happened around 7:00 Saturday morning at 1424 Audubon Drive in Vincennes.
When police arrived, they found a woman, later identified as 30-year-old Sterline Antoine Joseph, dead in the driveway. She had multiple stab wounds.
The investigation led police to arrest her live-in father, 63-year-old Fritzner Antoine of Kissimmee, Florida.
He was charged with her murder.
Police said the case remains under investigation. If you have any information, contact the Vincennes Police Department at (812) 882-1630.