Flooding closes roads in Daviess, Knox counties

DAVIESS/KNOX COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - Flooding has closed a couple roadways in southern parts of the Wabash Valley.
State Road 358 is closed east of Edwardsport.
The Knox County Emergency Management Agency said the closure is expected to last through the week.
The EMA said three feet of water will be flowing across the roadway when the river crests around 22 feet.
Current forecasts from the National Weather Service show that crest happening early Tuesday morning.
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office says State Road 257 is also closed due to flooding.
Officials urge drivers to not drive through any flooded roads.