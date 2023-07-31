 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Five-year-old girl was seriously injured while in the grandstands at Effingham County Fairgrounds

  • Updated
  • 0
Generic ambulance

WTHI File Photo

 By Chris Essex

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WTHI) - We are learning more about an accident at an Illinois fair that injured a young child.

It happened at the Effingham County Fairgrounds on Sunday.

According to police, the driver of a horse-racing pace car hit five-year-old Harper Finn with an extended starting gate. She was in the grandstands.

Finn was taken from the fairgrounds to an area hospital, where she was later airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.

The little girl's current condition isn't clear.

Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.