Five-year-old girl was seriously injured while in the grandstands at Effingham County Fairgrounds

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WTHI) - We are learning more about an accident at an Illinois fair that injured a young child.
It happened at the Effingham County Fairgrounds on Sunday.
According to police, the driver of a horse-racing pace car hit five-year-old Harper Finn with an extended starting gate. She was in the grandstands.
Finn was taken from the fairgrounds to an area hospital, where she was later airlifted to a St. Louis hospital.
The little girl's current condition isn't clear.
Police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.