Five year 12 Points revitalization plan announced

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Twelve Points is becoming a great place to live, work, and play. Now, with a new plan, organizers hope to revitalize the area in four main categories.
Twelve Points Revitalization Committee president, Jennifer Mullen, announced the five year plan for the Twelve Points community. Community stakeholders and other organizations involved gathered at the new local Illumination Wellness Center to reveal the plan. Mullen revealed that the five year plan is based on four main pillars: quality of life, infrastructure, health and wellness, and economic development.
The quality of life plan includes: promoting more opportunities for community engagement, creating branding for Twelve Points, and encouraging more artistic installations.
The infrastructure plan includes: creating a list of new infrastructure opportunities with currently abandoned buildings, establishing regular building upkeep, and repairing sidewalks.
The health and wellness plan includes: providing healthy food establishments, optimizing health-care access, and showcasing wellness centers.
The economic development plan includes: continuing event promotions and creating unique tourist attractions.
The main goal of all of this is to create a thriving environment where people can thrive. Mullen says this has been a plan in the works for the past six to eight months, and that there is a lot to look forward to.
"It's been a lot of hard work; a lot of community input. What we did not want to do as a non-profit was come in and infiltrate and kind of take over. So, that community input was really valuable. Now we can move forward with even more progress," said Mullen.
Mayor Duke Bennett was also in attendance for the five year plan announcement. Mayor Bennett is also a community stakeholder for Twelve Points. He says this is great for the growth of Terre Haute as a whole.
"You have to create some areas within a city that people want to be, where that growth will occur. Twelve Points is a perfect companion to that. We'll probably look at other areas in the future, because we have to create these places where people want to be,” Mayor Bennett said.
For a more in-depth look at the Twelve Points five year plan, click here.