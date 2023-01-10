 Skip to main content
Five Wabash Valley schools receive STEM grants

  • Updated
  • 0

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana Department of Education will be sending grant money to schools across Indiana to promote STEM.

The grant money will help schools provide more instruction and opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Five local schools were awarded money.

They include:

  • The Vincennes Community School Corporation with $25,000
  • North Daviess Community Schools with nearly $50,000
  • The Southwest School Corporation with $50,000
  • Washington Community Schools with nearly $75,000
  • White River Valley school district" with nearly $25,000

