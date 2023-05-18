Five students complete work-based learning program

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Five Vigo County high school students who completed the work-based learning program either signed apprenticeship papers or were offered full-time employment.
A total of 50 students participated in the work-based learning program this year. Many of the students have been with their employers for the whole school year, gaining experience in fields such health care, construction and carpentry.
Students in the career pathway also have an opportunity their senior year of high school to participate in an internship in their field.
Doug Dillion, the career and technical education director, said the program elevates post-high school career opportunities that are not necessarily a four-year college.