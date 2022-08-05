Five people have officially filed to run for Vigo County School Board so far - here's the list

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A local mother has filed for a seat on the Vigo County School Board.
Carey Labella is an adult services librarian at the Vigo County Public Library.
She also volunteers at the United Way of the Wabash Valley's Strong Neighborhoods Council.
Labella says she's "ready to represent the parents of current students" and "to be a role model for public service."
The clerk's office shared with us that five people have officially filled so far.
Those people are:
- Rosemarie Scott
- Michael Kuckewich
- Ken Warner Jr.
- Clark D. Cowden
- Carey Labella
Voters must be registered by October 11, and the general election is on November 8.