Five charged in Vigo County, accused in large-scale drug opperation

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Five people are behind bars after the Indiana State Police, Terre Haute Police and DEA partnered for an investigation.
On Friday, police arrested five people. They are:
- Johnathon Avery, 30, Terre Haute
- Ryan Long, 35, Brazil
- Justin Coogan, 21, Terre Haute
- Nicholas Raley, 43, of Rosedale
- Jerry Woodfin, 54, Terre Haute
According to police, they were involved in a large-scale meth and marijuana distribution organization.
Police said they found around $240,000 in cash, eight guns, 41.3 ounces of meth, 41 pounds of marijuana, 99 packaged THC edibles, 85 THC vapes, two pounds of psilocybin mushrooms, 2.6 grams of LSD and around 321 grams of THC wax.
All five are in the Vigo County Jail charged with:
- Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony
- Conspiracy to Deal Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony