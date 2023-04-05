Fisherman in Greene Co. finds SUV with a person dead inside in creek

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials say they found a dead body in a vehicle submerged in a Greene County creek.
On March 30, the Greene County Sheriff's Office received a report from a fisherman that there may be a vehicle under the water in Black Creek. This was under the bridge on County Road 1075 West.
Officials found a fully submerged Chevy Avalanche. Inside, they found a person they identified as David Jones, 55, dead.
DNR says an investigation shows Jones crashed into the bridge while crossing, causing the SUV to roll into the water.
His official cause of death is still pending an autopsy.