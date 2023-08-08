First time teachers are preparing for the new school year

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - As summer comes to an end, teachers across Vigo County are preparing for the upcoming school year.
Cubbies are empty now, but soon, they will be filled with school supplies. Alexis Spice is entering her first year of teaching at Terre Town Elementary. She's been busy creating a cozy space before her students arrive.
"I love getting to make this place kind of like my own. To see it before then after, it looks like a brand new room," said Spice.
Last year, Spice participated in the Teacher Residency Grant Program. The program was created by the Indiana General Assembly. Students teach next to experienced teachers, preparing them for the classroom after graduation. After completing her residency at Terre Town Elementary, Spice knows what to expect this year.
"Nobody really understands what it's like to be in a classroom until you're in a classroom, and it's really nice when you walk into a building, and everyone's like, good morning, how are you? It makes you even more excited to come to work," said Spice.
From elementary to high school, Spice is not the only educator preparing her classroom for the new school year.
Braden Hogue is also coming into his first year of teaching 11th grade at West Vigo High School. Most teachers have weeks to plan in advance before the year begins. Although, Hogue is still checking things off his list.
"Really rushed experience. I found out last Tuesday that I got the job, and I went and got stuff together Wednesday and Thursday. Then Friday, I came in and cleaned it all up," said Hogue.
As a first-year teacher, Hogue plans to take it one day. He's most excited about shaping the future for his students.
"Build up people to be tomorrow's president, business owners, future educators, and any position that you can possibly think of. That is the most rewarding thing to see where a kid grows from," said Hogue.
Both Hogue and Spice hope to have their classrooms up and running soon.