First Tee Greater Terre Haute hosts free clinic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Nearly 50 children hit the golf course tonight with First Tee of Greater Terre Haute.
The organization was awarded a $25,000 grant from the Vigo County Health Department to promote golf, healthy living and character education among the county's youth. This is the second year First Tee of Greater Terre Haute was awarded the grant.
First tee is a unit of the Indiana Golf Foundation. It's a program that teaches children character traits and healthy living habits through the game of golf.
It serves children in schools grades K-8. They partner with area golf course to teach kids golf.