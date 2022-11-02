First Step Recovery in Robinson helping those beat drug and alcohol addiction

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - There is now a place in Robinson helping people take their first step toward recovery and avoid the pressures of drugs and alcohol.
First Step Sober Community Center in Robinson held it's ribbon-cutting just last month.
While there are weekly meetings to guide people who are battling drugs and alcohol addiction, the center also provides a safe place for people wanting to go out and have a good time.
"In recovery, we say that the most important thing early on, through our journey is changing our people places and things" said First Step Recovery board member Rick Shelton.
“It’s hard for people, especially still actively using drugs and alcohol, to not just get away from the people in the places they’ve been going to, but finding new ones."
Inside the center there is an area for movies and music, a pool table and dart board and a video game room.
Opening the center was a dream come true for Rick Shelton and his wife Amy.
With the support of others, the Shelton's are using their experience to help people struggling with addiction take the first step to recovery.
One of the things you will notice when you walk into the First Step Recovery center is a row of pictures hanging on the wall.
Those are the Faces of Recovery.
The very real and powerful pieces of artwork was created by First Step board member Amy Shelton.
“It’s a way of looking at somebody else’s life and seeing yourself and seeing you’re not alone" said Amy Shelton.
“There are other people who have been in your shoes.”
At the top of a mirror is a picture showing the struggle and pain felt by the person dealing with addiction.
A much different photo is seen at the bottom just below the person's recovery story.
This photo shows what the person has accomplished and why recovery is worth it.
When looking at the person’s story and pictures, you may notice that the display is not 100% straight.
“Recovery is not straight. It is not that straight path. It is rocky and it is hard” said Shelton.
Both Rick and Amy hope to help people on the path recovery through the first step recovery center in Robinson.
Amy also hopes to share more stories and eventually feature the stories in a book.
“I feel like if you have this book, and you’re sitting there reading a real person‘s life, you’re gonna say I can do this… I can do this too” said Shelton.
If you are interested in sharing your story for Faces or Recovery or wanting more information on First Step Recovery, you can contact the First Step Sober Community Center by calling 618-546-1412 or emailing thefirststeprobinson@gmail.com.
You can view the First Step Recovery's Facebook page by clicking here.
A Facebook page for Faces of Recovery can been seen by clicking here.