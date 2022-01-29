First responders assist in life saving animal ice rescue

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - First responders came to the rescue on Saturday in a life-saving animal ice rescue.
Vigo County dispatch tells News 10 this happened around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday. They say someone called about a loose horse in eastern Vigo County
First responders then found the horse in a frozen lake near Doberman Street. The Riley Fire Department says several people got in the freezing water to get the horse out.
They say the horse was able to walk back to its home under a local vet's care.