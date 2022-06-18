First probable case of Monkeypox identified in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - State health officials believe the first probable case of monkeypox is now in Indiana.
This comes after testing by the Indiana Department of Health Laboratories on Saturday. Confirmatory testing is still pending with the CDC.
The Indiana Department of Health says based on the initial positive test and preliminary case investigation, this is likely the state's first monkeypox infection.
The patient remains isolated, and health officials are working to identify anyone the patient may have had recent contact with. At this time there is no information about the patient due to privacy concerns.
State Health Commissioner, Kris Box, says the risk of monkeypox among the public continues to be extremely low.
“Monkeypox is rare and does not easily spread through brief casual contact," she said. "Please continue to take the same steps you do to protect against any infection, including washing your hands frequently and thoroughly, and check with a healthcare provider if you have any new signs or symptoms.”
