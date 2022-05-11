First phase in Turn to the River project complete

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The first phase of a project connecting downtown Terre Haute to the Wabash River is done.
You can join in on the celebration next week.
The Turn to the River project is all about linking the city to the riverfront through public art. Work is happening over multiple years, but the first phase is done.
Art Spaces has announced plans for a dedication to show off the new plaza situated between city hall and the Vigo County courthouse.
There's a new sculpture, landscaping and a small stage.
The dedication is Tuesday from 4 to 6 P.M.