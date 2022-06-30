 Skip to main content
...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Thursday...
June 30 for the following Indiana counties...

Batholomew...Boone...Brown...Carroll...Daviess..Delaware...
Greene...Hamilton...Hendricks...Howard...Knox...Madison...Shelby...
Tippecanoe...Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one
trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

First human case of West Nile reported in Indiana

  Updated
  • 0
Indiana reports first West Nile virus case of 2021

West Nile has been confirmed in the Hoosier state.

The Indiana State Department of Health says it has its first human case of the year in Lake County. 

Officials are not releasing details about the person with the virus. 

Officials say they have also found West Nile in a sample of mosquitoes collected from Steuben County.

Tips to avoid bringing mosquitoes with the virus include: 

  • Discard old tires, tin cans, ceramic pots or other containers that can hold stagnant water;
  • Repair failed septic systems;
  • Drill holes in the bottom of recycling containers left outdoors;
  • Clean clogged roof gutters, particularly if leaves tend to plug up the drains;
  • Keep grass cut short and shrubbery trimmed;
  • Flush ornamental fountains and birdbaths periodically;
  • Aerate ornamental pools, or stock them with predatory fish.
  • Frequently replace the water in pet bowls; and
  • Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitoes out of the home.

State health officials recommend the following measures to prevent mosquito-borne diseases when venturing outside:

  • Avoid being outdoors when mosquitoes are active (especially late afternoon, dusk to dawn and early morning);
  • Apply an EPA-registered insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus or para-menthane-diol to clothes and exposed skin; and
  • Cover exposed skin by wearing a hat, long sleeves and long pants in places where mosquitoes are especially active, such as wooded areas.

